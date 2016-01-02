Burn Baby Burn Corporate fire school concentrates on rapid rotation





“We burn,” said Paulsboro, N.J., refinery Fire Chief P.J. Robinson. “We’re here to burn and that’s what we do. We burn the whole time.”



Of the 167 emergency responders and other personnel attending, most originated from industrial sites in the tri-state Delaware River Valley region. Unfortunately, live-fire training there is limited to propane fed simulations only. To test their skills against large-scale liquid hydrocarbon fire, responders must travel to Texas.



Enrollment for the corporate school more than doubled this year, Robinson said. Aside from PBF Energy responders, the school drew many of its attendees from other fire agencies belonging to the Delaware Bay River Cooperative oil spill response mutual aid association.



Add to that PBF Energy’s acquisition of refineries in Ohio, Louisiana and California and the annual corporate school is rapidly becoming one of the major events on the Brayton training calendar.



To read the entire article, Save for one hour in the classroom, firefighters attending the four-day PBF Energy fire school conducted at Texas-based Brayton Fire Training Field in November focused solely on practical application and hands-on opportunity.“We burn,” said Paulsboro, N.J., refinery Fire Chief P.J. Robinson. “We’re here to burn and that’s what we do. We burn the whole time.”Of the 167 emergency responders and other personnel attending, most originated from industrial sites in the tri-state Delaware River Valley region. Unfortunately, live-fire training there is limited to propane fed simulations only. To test their skills against large-scale liquid hydrocarbon fire, responders must travel to Texas.Enrollment for the corporate school more than doubled this year, Robinson said. Aside from PBF Energy responders, the school drew many of its attendees from other fire agencies belonging to the Delaware Bay River Cooperative oil spill response mutual aid association.Add to that PBF Energy’s acquisition of refineries in Ohio, Louisiana and California and the annual corporate school is rapidly becoming one of the major events on the Brayton training calendar.To read the entire article, CLICK HERE. Recent Incidents Felda, FL: An explosion at a chemical plant injured 1. More Information Soma, Turkey: A worker at a coal mine died after being stuck in a coal-breaking machine. More Information Auckland, New Zealand: Fire broke out in a chemical plant warehouse. More Information Nibong Tebal, China: Fire destroyed a warehouse at a plastics factory. More Information Jinja, Uganda: Fire gutted a fish processing plant. More Information View Incident Logs Burned-In Image IFWfireworld View the latest custom videos posted by IFWfireworld on YouTube



PBF Energy Visits Brayton

Published November 22, 2016 Companies owned by PBF Energy sent nearly 170 firefighters to Brayton Fire Training Field in College Station, TX, to train in the specialized field of industrial emergency response. In this video, the firefighter tackle Project 42, also known as Pump Alley.



PBF Energy Tackles Loading Terminal

Published January 2, 2016 Companies owned by PBF Energy sent nearly 170 firefighters to Brayton Fire Training Field in College Station, TX, to train in the specialized field of industrial emergency response. In this video, the firefighter tackle Project 46, also known as the Loading Terminal..

BEST Storage Tank Fire Fighting Project

Published September 28, 2016 Beaumont Emergency Services Training complex in Beaumont, TX, boast a 42-foot diameter storage tank fire training project. This video was shot during the XTREME fire school in 2016



