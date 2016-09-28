When NOT to Pull the Trigger Storage tank boilover in Nicaragua dies unchallenged

Williams Fire & Hazard Control, a Tyco Fire Protection Products business, was ready, willing and able to extinguish the aftermath of a crude oil



“The changing dynamics of the scenario kept taking the ball out of our hands,” said Chauncey Naylor, WF&HC director of emergency response and training. “You have a plan but then the situation changes dramatically. So you have to make a new plan.”



For Naylor, the biggest triumph of the entire experience was predicting the boilover to within 40 minutes, giving authorities time to clear any personnel in harm’s way.



“According to company representatives the crude oil tank boiled over four times in rapid succession, but none of the product left the containment area,” Naylor said.



He also takes great pride in that the entire incident, from beginning to end, was handled without a single injury.

Williams Fire & Hazard Control, a Tyco Fire Protection Products business, was ready, willing and able to extinguish the aftermath of a crude oilboilover in Nicaragua that left two 150-foot diameter storage tanks in flames. However, the decision by the local oil company was to let the remaining fire die a slow, natural death.“The changing dynamics of the scenario kept taking the ball out of our hands,” said Chauncey Naylor, WF&HC director of emergency response and training. “You have a plan but then the situation changes dramatically. So you have to make a new plan.”For Naylor, the biggest triumph of the entire experience was predicting the boilover to within 40 minutes, giving authorities time to clear any personnel in harm’s way.“According to company representatives the crude oil tank boiled over four times in rapid succession, but none of the product left the containment area,” Naylor said.He also takes great pride in that the entire incident, from beginning to end, was handled without a single injury. To read the entire article, CLICK HERE. Recent Incidents Burlington, ON: A conveyor belt fire at a pork processing plant was extinguished in 20 minutes. More Information Kumasi, Ghana: Transformer explosions left a section of the city without power. More Information Keokuk, IA: A hydrogen chloride spill sent 5 plant workers to the hospital. More Information Spencer, OK: A chlorine leak at a water treatment plant required a hazmat response. More Information Lake Maracaibo, Venezuela: 2 workers died in a fire at a power plant. More Information View Incident Logs Burned-In Image IFWfireworld View the latest custom videos posted by IFWfireworld on YouTube



PBF Energy Visits Brayton

Published November 22, 2016 Companies owned by PBF Energy sent nearly 170 firefighters to Brayton Fire Training Field in College Station, TX, to train in the specialized field of industrial emergency response. In this video, the firefighter tackle Project 42, also known as Pump Alley.



Industrial Fire World LNG Fire Training

Published October 1, 2016 This demonstration on LNG fire fighting was conducted March 2007 at the Beaumont Emergency Services Training (BEST) complex in Beaumont, TX. The demonstration was presented by David White, publisher of Industrial Fire World magazine.

BEST Storage Tank Fire Fighting Project

Published September 28, 2016 Beaumont Emergency Services Training complex in Beaumont, TX, boast a 42-foot diameter storage tank fire training project. This video was shot during the XTREME fire school in 2016



