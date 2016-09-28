When NOT to Pull the Trigger

Storage tank boilover in Nicaragua dies unchallenged

Williams Fire & Hazard Control, a Tyco Fire Protection Products business, was ready, willing and able to extinguish the aftermath of a crude oil boilover in Nicaragua that left two 150-foot diameter storage tanks in flames. However, the decision by the local oil company was to let the remaining fire die a slow, natural death.

“The changing dynamics of the scenario kept taking the ball out of our hands,” said Chauncey Naylor, WF&HC director of emergency response and training. “You have a plan but then the situation changes dramatically. So you have to make a new plan.”

For Naylor, the biggest triumph of the entire experience was predicting the boilover to within 40 minutes, giving authorities time to clear any personnel in harm’s way.

“According to company representatives the crude oil tank boiled over four times in rapid succession, but none of the product left the containment area,” Naylor said.

He also takes great pride in that the entire incident, from beginning to end, was handled without a single injury.

To read the entire article, CLICK HERE.
Recent Incidents
Friday
Dec 30		 Burlington, ON: A conveyor belt fire at a pork processing plant was extinguished in 20 minutes. More Information
Friday
Dec 30		 Kumasi, Ghana: Transformer explosions left a section of the city without power. More Information
Wednesday
Dec 21		 Keokuk, IA: A hydrogen chloride spill sent 5 plant workers to the hospital. More Information
Wednesday
Dec 21		 Spencer, OK: A chlorine leak at a water treatment plant required a hazmat response. More Information
Tuesday
Dec 20		 Lake Maracaibo, Venezuela: 2 workers died in a fire at a power plant. More Information
View Incident Logs
Burned-In Image

IFWfireworld 

 View the latest custom videos posted by IFWfireworld on YouTube

 
 

PBF Energy Visits Brayton
Published November 22, 2016

Companies owned by PBF Energy sent nearly 170 firefighters to Brayton Fire Training Field in College Station, TX, to train in the specialized field of industrial emergency response. In this video, the firefighter tackle Project 42, also known as Pump Alley.
 

Industrial Fire World LNG Fire Training
Published October 1, 2016

This demonstration on LNG fire fighting was conducted March 2007 at the Beaumont Emergency Services Training (BEST) complex in Beaumont, TX. The demonstration was presented by David White, publisher of Industrial Fire World magazine.
 

BEST Storage Tank Fire Fighting Project
Published September 28, 2016

Beaumont Emergency Services Training complex in Beaumont, TX, boast a 42-foot diameter storage tank fire training project. This video was shot during the XTREME fire school in 2016
 
Site Search

Featured Links


Ulverston
Fire crew training exercise includes rescuing six people missing at a UK plant
Energy Center
Connecticut firefighters train at new power plant
South Dakota
OSHA cites ethanol refinery for a May 2016 fire that killed a pipefitter
West Fargo
Monsanto, Cargill donate grain bin rescue equipment to North Dakota fire department
Eaton Corporation
Volunteer fire brigade at Nebraska manufacturing plant has been at the ready since 1969
View All >>
Solberg
Company achieves ULC Category 3 product certification on foam concentrates
MIL-SPEC
Solberg achieves product certifications on foam concentrates
Product Portfolio
Skytech Group to supply RescueSim incident command simulators to China
Brunacini
Former Phoenix fire chief named keynote speaker for Fire Department Safety Officers Association Safety Forum
Home Laundering
Don't take workplace contaminants home with you
View All >>
 

P: (979) 690-7559
F: (979) 690-7562

Content & Feeds

Articles
Download Magazine
Download Media Kit

Support

Feedback Form
Privacy Policy
Ads & Marketing

IFW Sites

IFW Store
IFW Gallery

 

 

Thank you for visiting! Join us in our mission by subscribing to IFW magazine, using our Web accessible resources, becoming an advertiser, or sharing your personal input.