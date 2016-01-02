Corporate fire school concentrates on rapid rotation
Save for one hour in the classroom, firefighters attending the four-day PBF Energy fire school conducted at Texas-based Brayton Fire Training Field in November focused solely on practical application and hands-on opportunity.
“We burn,” said Paulsboro, N.J., refinery Fire Chief P.J. Robinson. “We’re here to burn and that’s what we do. We burn the whole time.”
Of the 167 emergency responders and other personnel attending, most originated from industrial sites in the tri-state Delaware River Valley region. Unfortunately, live-fire training there is limited to propane fed simulations only. To test their skills against large-scale liquid hydrocarbon fire, responders must travel to Texas.
Enrollment for the corporate school more than doubled this year, Robinson said. Aside from PBF Energy responders, the school drew many of its attendees from other fire agencies belonging to the Delaware Bay River Cooperative oil spill response mutual aid association.
Add to that PBF Energy’s acquisition of refineries in Ohio, Louisiana and California and the annual corporate school is rapidly becoming one of the major events on the Brayton training calendar.
