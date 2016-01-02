Services set for Saturday, January 14 at First Baptist Church in Bryan, TX
Henry D. Smith, 99, of Bryan, TX, who led Texas A&M Engineering Extension
Service's former fire protection training division from 1957 to 1986 and is credited with expanding the agency's reputation internationally, passed away January 11, 2017 at Hospice Brazos Valley Inpatient Facility in Bryan. Services are set for 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 14 at First Baptist Church in Bryan with Mr. Ben Kennedy officiating. Burial will follow at College Station Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan. A reception will be held following the burial at the Brayton Fire Training Field in the Henry D. Smith Building, 1595 Nuclear Science, Bldg 25, College Station, Texas 77843.
Henry was born in San Antonio, TX on March 3, 1917, and grew up in Kingsville, TX. Chief Smith was active in the fire service and related education since 1941, including service as a volunteer in Kingsville, and as a civilian training instructor for Crash, Fire, Rescue for B-24's and heavy bombers at Harlingen Air Force Base and bomber ranges from 1943-44. He served with the U.S. Army at Fort Sill from 1945-46. Between 1947 and 1950 he served as the Fire Chief for the City of Harlingen. In 1950 he joined the Fireman's Training School, Texas Engineering Extension Service, Texas A&M University System as an Instructor and was promoted to Chief of the program in 1957. He was a Certified Safety Professional.
Chief Smith was a member of numerous state, national and international organizations and served in various leadership capacities. He was the chairman of the Texas Commission on Fire Protection Personal Standards and Education from 1970-1987, to which he was appointed by Governors Smith, Briscoe, and Clements. He also served with the National Fire Prevention and Control Administration, the U.S. Department of Commerce Advisory Committee on Fire Training and Education, and the National Fire Academy Site Selection Committee, the International Fire Administration Institute Board Trustees, the National Fire Protection Association, ,and as Chairman of the Fire Services Training Committee. He was an advisor to the Mexico National Safety Congress for many years.
